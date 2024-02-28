What worked at the 2024 Super Bowl | WARC | The Feed
What worked at the 2024 Super Bowl
System1, the creative evaluation agency, tests every Super Bowl ad with consumers to determine which have the best branding impact and to understand the creative features that best captivated audiences - exclusive new analysis of this year's slate lifts the lid on what worked.
Why the Super Bowl matters
The Super Bowl is an increasingly unique mass-market moment for marketers. While the price of a 30-second commercial – which this year came in at $7 million – always garners attention, the size of the audience can make it an invaluable showcase for major brands to launch campaigns that prove effective well beyond the game itself.
WARC Members can read the exclusive research here
Takeaways
- With celebrities being a Super Bowl staple, the best ads let their stars do things only they can.
- It’s common for Super Bowl ads to cram multiple mini-scenes and rapid edits into their 30 seconds of fame but, keeping it simple is a better strategy; the public’s favorites, like Michelob ULTRA and T-Mobile, focused on one idea, executed brilliantly.
- As System1 has seen in previous analyses of Super Bowl advertising, audiences like seeing recognizable brand-owned characters.
- Diversity and inclusion is not an automatic effectiveness driver, but, when done well – as with this year’s ads from Doritos and Google, they make under-represented groups feel seen while captivating a wider audience.
