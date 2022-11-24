What will 2023 hold for travel? | WARC | The Feed

Transport & tourism (general) Marketing in a recession

Tourism, badly hit by Covid-19, war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, is witnessing a shift in consumer motivation, as people move from seeing travel as a status indicator to being an aspect of self-care.

This is the view of two senior strategists who explore trends set to shape the decisions of marketers in the travel category for 2023, in an exclusive article for WARC.

Why it matters

