What will 2023 hold for travel? | WARC | The Feed
24 November 2022
What will 2023 hold for travel?
Transport & tourism (general) Marketing in a recession
Tourism, badly hit by Covid-19, war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, is witnessing a shift in consumer motivation, as people move from seeing travel as a status indicator to being an aspect of self-care.
This is the view of two senior strategists who explore trends set to shape the decisions of marketers in the travel category for 2023, in an exclusive article for WARC.
Why it matters
