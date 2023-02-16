Home The Feed
Your selections:

What we learned from the ads of Super Bowl LVII | WARC | The Feed

What we learned from the ads of Super Bowl LVII
16 February 2023
What we learned from the ads of Super Bowl LVII
Event tie-ins Creativity & effectiveness Sports

The ads that ran in and around Super Bowl LVII once again featured dozens of celebrities, throwbacks to bygone movies and a number of activations on other platforms – but what worked and what didn’t?

Analysis which looks at viewers’ emotional responses to these spots, as undertaken by research firm System1, helps answer that question.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in