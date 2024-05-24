What triggers brand boycotts? | WARC | The Feed
What triggers brand boycotts?
Boycotts are one of the ways in which consumers can show their displeasure with a brand’s stated stance on an important issue – research from YouGov explores where in the world consumers are most likely to boycott and what triggers this disapproval.
Why boycotts matter
Certain boycotts make a lot of noise – think Bud Light, which has become the most visible case study of brand risk in a hyperpolarised United States. Around the world, YouGov research undertaken in 2024, finds that across 17 international markets 70% of consumers would boycott a brand if they object to its conduct or leaders.
What’s going on?
Obviously, politics is top of mind here, but it’s important to note that the main reason for withholding business across the 17 markets is because a company’s products pose a risk to health – in all but three markets more than half agree.
Boycotting brands whose operations may be deemed unethical ranks second most common for most markets polled – with over half of consumers in Britain, Australia, Denmark, Canada, Spain, Sweden and the USA agreeing.
More than half of consumers in Indonesia (53%) and Denmark (52%) and close to half in Sweden (49%) and Britain (47%) would boycott brands which do business with countries whose actions consumers disapprove of (e.g., military aggression, terrorism, human rights issues, unfair trade practices, etc).
Who is boycotting?
In short, pretty much everyone. Poland, the country whose respondents were least likely to boycott a brand, still sees 73% of consumers willing to boycott, followed by the typically very vocal and increasingly febrile USA at 74%.
At the top, meanwhile:
- UAE: 88%
- Indonesia: 86%
- Hong Kong: 85%
- Australia: 85%
- Canada: 84%
- Denmark: 83%
- Britain: 82%
- Sweden: 81%
Perhaps what’s more interesting in this data, however, is that in all of those countries 10% or fewer respondents say they would never boycott a brand.
Methodology
The data is based on surveys of adults aged 18+ years in 17 markets with sample sizes varying between 510 and 2,044 for each market. All surveys were conducted online during February 2024.
Sourced from YouGov, WARC
