What travel brands can do to fight overtourism | WARC | The Feed

Local residents and governments around the world are fighting against overtourism and careless tourist behaviour, but travel brands can mitigate their negative effects on communities by offering a different but more meaningful travel experience.
Why overtourism matters
The high volume of tourists at popular attractions has impacted local communities and led to a cultural shift, explains TWBA’s Ryan Chong, writing for WARC. Travel brands need to be aware of their changing responsibilities and offer more meaningful narratives and experiences as an alternative.
Takeaways
- Travel brands can counter over-tourism when they respect local communities by instilling a sense...