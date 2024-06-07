What travel brands can do to fight overtourism | WARC | The Feed

Corporate social responsibility Environmental & social issues Transport & tourism (general)

Local residents and governments around the world are fighting against overtourism and careless tourist behaviour, but travel brands can mitigate their negative effects on communities by offering a different but more meaningful travel experience.

Why overtourism matters

The high volume of tourists at popular attractions has impacted local communities and led to a cultural shift, explains TWBA’s Ryan Chong, writing for WARC. Travel brands need to be aware of their changing responsibilities and offer more meaningful narratives and experiences as an alternative.

