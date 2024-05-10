What the Ozempic revolution could mean for brands | WARC | The Feed
What the Ozempic revolution could mean for brands
Modern weight-loss drugs are a radical solution to the global problem of obesity, but the nature of the drug suggests that there will be winners and significant losers, triggered by treatments like social media sensation Ozempic – and it’s an issue that marketers will soon need to address.
Why weight loss drugs matter to marketers
The revolutionary element of modern weight-loss drugs like Ozempic is how they simply reduce people’s appetites. There is some suggestion that the drug may also allay addictive behaviours while apparently modulating motivational dopamine systems. Nobody yet knows, but anecdotal evidence suggests that they are changing patients’ relationship with desire.
The impact of the drug has been felt in American celebrity circles where the expensive treatments have been accessible. However, such is the potential for the drugs to help reduce obesity’s impact on national healthcare systems around the world, it’s likely that the systems of desire have changed fundamentally.
How this affects the business of marketing, especially of high fat, salt, and sugar foods or addictive but legal products or services, is now a key concern of financiers and, increasingly, the company executives who must think about their responses to such a revolution.
What’s Ozempic?
Ozempic is the most famous of Danish pharma firm Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide drugs. Wegovy is the formulation specifically for weight loss.
- Originally a diabetes drug, Ozempic is an insulin regulator that also causes dramatic weight loss, by reducing people’s appetites while also slowing the rate of digestion to keep patients feeling fuller for longer.
- It exploded into public consciousness when several celebrities like Elon Musk credited the product with helping the SpaceX CEO shed 13kgs.
- In recent years, #Ozempic has blown up on TikTok to the point of causing shortages of the drug for type 2 diabetes patients to whom it is typically prescribed.
Picking winners
Wall Street hedge funds have been particularly captivated by the disruptive potential of the drugs, which has not only seen lots of money going to drug companies, but also to some likely winners. Losers, meanwhile, are seeing their stocks dropping.
Potential impacts could be that snack companies are likely to struggle in an impulse-reduced world – as Mondelez did when Walmart reported that Wegovy users were buying less food. Makers of drugs and services that cater to the obese have also seen negative market reactions.
But they go wider in their long-term implications: lighter passengers, for instance, would mean fuel savings for airlines. Longer lives could be a boon for travel and tourism as people would have more time to travel in older age.
The trick, some analysts and investors tell the Wall Street Journal, is that while HFSS categories are unlikely to disappear altogether, companies that are not set up to adapt will face huge and damaging pressure – “it’s about finding the weakest links,” said one hedge funder.
Bottom line
The full impacts of modern weight loss drugs are unlikely to be felt in the short term. Major changes at a population level will take a long time, but amid the possibility of reduced demand in the future and surging raw materials prices in the short term (certainly among key FMCG ingredients like cocoa and coffee), brands are in a tricky spot. Category and business model adaptability should be on marketers’ minds.
Sourced from The Atlantic, New York Times, WSJ, WARC
