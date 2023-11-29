What shoppers want from their sustainable products | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Environmental & social issues Packaging

Consumers are interested in the sustainability credentials of product packaging, but views on this topic differ significantly by country, a study by consultancy McKinsey has found.

Why consumer views on packaging matter

Packaging has a multifaceted role in shaping consumer attitudes towards a brand and its products. Factors like design and labeling retain their importance, but sustainability concerns have grown in significance.

Takeaways

McKinsey surveyed over 11,500 consumers in 11 countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Sweden, the UK and US. It found: