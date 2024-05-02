What shall we watch tonight? | WARC | The Feed
What shall we watch tonight?
The options for TV viewing have never been greater, but finding TV content, whether traditional or streaming, can be a frustrating and time-consuming endeavour for viewers.
How viewers find content
A report* from Comcast Advertising and FreeWheel highlights the issues:
- Only 25% of viewers surveyed say that all their content can be accessed in one place.
- Two-thirds of European viewers spend more than six minutes searching for something to watch; 46% say the difficulty in finding new content can get frustrating.
- Social circles play a big role in how viewers learn about new content: 51% of European (vs. 55% of American) viewers said they receive recommendations from friends, family, and colleagues.
- Viewers’ choices are impacted by situational factors, but genre is foundational: 75% of European viewers said that genre is a key factor in choosing what to watch.
- Channel surfing is still alive: 55% of European viewers start their content search by channel surfing or scrolling through a programme guide or app.
- Individual platforms play an important role in how viewers choose content: 53% of European viewers have found and watched content recommended on their home screen, highlighting how essential it is for content owners and advertisers to tap into this feature.
- Promos and native ads boost content consideration: 85% of US and European viewers are likely to be influenced to watch provider-recommended content if they had seen an ad or trailer previously.
Why it matters
With a huge volume of content available across multiple platforms and devices, consumers are overwhelmed with choice. Anything that enhances the discovery and navigation experience is likely to lead to more opportunity to engage viewers with relevant ads and build brand sentiment.
*Content Discovery in a Multiscreen TV World: Surfing and Scrolling in a Sea of Content analyses trends in how consumers navigate and discover content across traditional TV and streaming in the US and five European countries (UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy).
Sourced from FreeWheel
