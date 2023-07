E-commerce & mobile retail Social commerce Livestreaming

TikTok Shop has launched live commerce in SEA with great success, while YouTube will launch live with baskets on the site – but brands can face roadblocks if they don’t follow best practice to avoid common pitfalls.

Why it matters

There are different versions of live commerce, all of which are popular and have potential to continue growing in the global e-commerce market, but misconceptions about the channel remain, such as misconstruing it as shoppertainment.

Takeaways