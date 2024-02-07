What “polygamous multi-brand loyalty” means for brands | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
What “polygamous multi-brand loyalty” means for brands
07 February 2024
Marketers should not expect to be able to secure a loyal group of buyers that exclusively choose their brand, a study from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science argues.

Why understanding loyalty matters

Attracting loyal customers is essential for brands. Understanding what “loyalty” means in practice can help ensure that marketers are not setting unrealistic goals or underestimating the importance of customers they share with competitors.

Takeaways
  • One aspect of the study covered 12 brands in the UK retail banking sector, with a penetration ranging from 21% to 4%, over the period from 2019 to 2022.
  • Consumers were rarely committed...

