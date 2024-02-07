What “polygamous multi-brand loyalty” means for brands | WARC | The Feed

Brand equity & strength Brand loyalty United Kingdom

Marketers should not expect to be able to secure a loyal group of buyers that exclusively choose their brand, a study from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science argues.

Why understanding loyalty matters

Attracting loyal customers is essential for brands. Understanding what “loyalty” means in practice can help ensure that marketers are not setting unrealistic goals or underestimating the importance of customers they share with competitors.

Takeaways