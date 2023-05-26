What Middle East creators can learn from China | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, KOLs Social commerce Greater China

Creator-influencer marketing practices pioneered in the Far East could be successfully introduced into the Middle East, with the two closer than it might seem on the surface.

Why it matters

Chinese creators and influencers have made strides in leveraging and monetizing their craft unlike anywhere else in the world, and in the process are setting new industry standards. There are fertile opportunities for smaller creator-influencers in the Middle East to learn from them and to play an impactful and distinct commercial role.