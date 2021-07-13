Your selections:
What marketers can expect from virtual events | WARC | The Feed
What marketers can expect from virtual events
The world may be emerging from lockdowns but it won’t be returning to the sort of business events the pandemic stopped; virtual and hybrid (a mix of physical and online) events will dominate the next 12 months according to LinkedIn.
Why it matters
The panic that gripped many marketers in spring 2020, when physical events were being postponed or hurriedly reimagined as virtual events during the early stages of the global pandemic, has abated in the months since. Research shows that not only has the switch to virtual events not impacted outcomes, it has also provided opportunities that marketers would not have been able to explore before.
Takeaways
- Two thirds of marketers record improvement in ROI over physical events.
- Budget counts – three in four who increased event spending met or exceeded their goals.
- Content is still king for success; effective digital marketing is a close second.
- Benefits of online include follow up invitations to watch on demand and book a demonstration.
- Marketers may need to broaden their metrics for what a successful event looks like.
