What happens when sporting organisations don’t find buyers? | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
What happens when sporting organisations don’t find buyers?
With the top flight of French football struggling to find a broadcaster just weeks before a new season starts, Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) – the governing body in charge of France’s top two tiers – is having to think about the implications of a non-broadcast season, including taking matters into its own hands.
Why French football’s problem matters
Sport media rights are increasing, with forecasts from last year anticipating the global market to exceed $61bn this year, though much of this is driven by major competitions like the Euros or Olympics.
While football (soccer in America) remains the highest value sport by media rights overall, key European broadcasters are struggling to meet the dual issues of a stagnation in subscriber or viewer numbers alongside ever higher rights prices.
What’s going on
Unable to find a buyer willing to meet the reserve price of around €800m, according to the Financial Times, LFP has even talked about creating its own TV channel, presumably becoming a streaming/advertising business. But with just 10 weeks to go, it’s a very very tall order, even in the football mad country where the sport is a crucial thread of society and a mirror of the nation’s self-image.
The crux of the issue: a product worth selling
Leaving aside the very real accusations of incompetence in the process of auctioning the league’s 2024-2029 rights – following the expiry of its current Amazon deal – the issue facing the LFP could face other leagues in an age of ballooning prices for sporting rights.
Other observers believe that part of the problem is the league’s massive financial inequality, with Qatar-owned PSG enjoying as much as a quarter of the top flight’s entire TV income, despite that being just a small minority of its total income. For other teams, the slim pickings of TV revenues are often the most important revenue stream.
This is especially pressing if the fundamental excitement is drawn out of the competition by dominance of one club, or, indeed, of an exodus of talent from said club. With superstar Kylian Mbappe finally poised to leave Paris Saint-Germain – winners of ten titles over the last 12 years – the reasons to tune in, or pay up, are fast dwindling.
For the other clubs in the competition, the threat of no TV money could be potentially ruinous, effectively forcing a fire sale of talent from French football in order to plug the financial gap.
In context: shifting sands in sport
More broadly, sport is undergoing some big and controversial changes.
- Streaming: some of the big streamers are becoming more interested in bidding for sport as Netflix readies itself for a major live sporting moment this December.
- New sources of money: the kinds of firms that advertise around football are changing; with the recent news of German club Borussia Dortmund striking a deal with an arms company, the search for new revenues is strewn with controversy.
- In profound contrast with the LFP’s ability to raise €800m, in December 2023, the English Premier League struck a deal worth more than £5 billion with Sky to show the competition’s games online and on television.
Sourced from the Financial Times, WARC
Email this content