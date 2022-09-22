Home The Feed
What data is OK to use when targeting consumers? 
22 September 2022
Using customer data Data-driven targeting

Despite advertising’s privacy backlash, most consumers say it is at least somewhat acceptable to receive more relevant ads because of certain information that is collected, according to research* by the Advertising Research Foundation

What’s acceptable?

In terms of what information is most acceptable to use, “prior purchases” and “the media you use” ranked highest at 76% and 74% respectively. People were also more likely to share age, gender, race and ethnicity if it meant they would receive more relevant ads.

Why it matters

Consumers are simultaneously becoming more sensitive and more relaxed about data sharing depending on what exactly that data is. What’s clear though is that offering more relevant advertising increases the proportion of persons willing to share data for any reason by about 20 percentage points.

Key findings

  • Consumers are less favorable about being grouped with others because of their mobility and location than they are about being grouped by age and gender.

  • About 40% of people believe that any given step – like requiring opt-in – has already been taken, whether or not the step had been indeed taken (such as opt-in on Android devices).

  • Around 40% of persons believe that companies are taking steps to support privacy while not necessarily being sure of the actual details.

*The 5th annual Privacy Study was based on a survey of 1,273 American consumers

Sourced from ARF