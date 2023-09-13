Your selections:
What consumers want from brands on social media is changing | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
What consumers want from brands on social media is changing
Customer relationship management Social media audiences United Kingdom
A majority of UK consumers (52%) are using social media even more today than during the pandemic-era surge, a new report says, and marketers are leveraging AI to help them respond to consumers’ changing requirements.
What do consumers want?
- According to the 2023 Sprout Social Index*, twice as many consumers believe personalised care from brands is more memorable than content on trends and social issues.
- Just over half (51%) think the most memorable action a brand can take on social media is simply providing a response.
- Three-quarters (76%) place equal value on brands prioritising customer support and responding quickly to their needs, with 70% expecting a response within the same day of reaching out.
- A quarter think speaking out about social issues and causes makes a brand memorable
- Two-thirds (68%) primarily follow brands on social media to stay up to date on products and services.
What it means for brands
- Brands need to prioritise personalised care and engagement, the report advises.
- Four in ten (43%) marketers plan to use AI and automation tools to handle basic customer inquiries at scale in order to give them more time to respond quickly to specific inquiries.
- But they’ll need to handle that carefully: a third are concerned with maintaining a balance between AI and human touch in social media interactions, and 42% of consumers are apprehensive about brands using AI for this.
Measuring the impact
- Engagement metrics such as likes, shares, and comments are the most regularly tracked metrics among all respondents (78%).
- Mid-level management and practitioners track social media traffic to the website (63%) and reach/impressions (61%) at a higher rate than executives (35% and 40%, respectively).
- Quantifying the value of social media engagement in terms of revenue will be marketers’ primary way of demonstrating social’s impact on business goals in 2024 and beyond, the report states.
* Sprout Social surveyed over 900 consumers and 450 marketers in the UK.
Sourced from Sprout Social
Email this content