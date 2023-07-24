What consumers look for in influencer content is changing | WARC | The Feed
What consumers look for in influencer content is changing
The cost-of-living crisis is having an impact on how younger UK consumers, especially, view influencer content: they’re far less interested in a heady lifestyle and far more interested in practical tips on shopping and budgeting.
That’s according to research* from Accenture Song which reveals that flashy and unattainable influencer content is losing its grip on consumers:
- almost a quarter (24%) of respondents aged 25-34 years old and nearly a fifth (19%) aged 16-24 said they have unfollowed accounts they felt presented a lifestyle not relatable to them.
Takeaways
- More than a fifth (22%) of consumers have engaged with deinfluencer content since the start of the cost-of-living crisis; amongst 16-24-year-olds, this figure rose to 33%
- People are leaning more into channels which explain how to save money on food shopping (21%), brand social accounts which give financial tips on budgeting (20%) and content which suggests cheaper alternatives to popular products (20%).
- More than half (51%) of marketers polled expressed concerns about how deinfluencing could impact their brand – and a similar number (53%) have altered plans or campaign activity as a result.
Key quote
“[The cost-of-living crisis] has prompted a much-needed reassessment of the social and influencer landscape that is shining a light on the topic of values once again for brands. What consumers want and need has shifted and naturally this is being reflected in what they want to see wherever they consume their content” – Vix Jagger, executive creative director at Accenture Song.
*Two separate surveys were conducted online with 2,006 people from across the UK, as well as 101 senior marketers at consumer-facing UK companies with 250+ employees.
Sourced from Accenture Song
