Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data-driven marketing Managing the marketing function

With artificial intelligence rapidly redefining Web3.0 and accelerating technologies such as the metaverse, blockchain and NFTs, marketers must think big and act fast to close the gap in organisational capabilities.

Why it matters

To ride the AI wave, CMOs should have a roadmap to unlock new value, reap early mover advantages and build their brand, as the traditional marketing funnel will lose relevance when cookies and third-party data are phased out.

Takeaways