What Christmas trading updates tell us about consumers | WARC | The Feed

What Christmas trading updates tell us about consumers
Food sales at UK grocers grew faster than general merchandise sales during the Christmas period, suggesting that consumers were economising on discretionary spend in order to trade up in food and drink.
The Christmas numbers
- Like-for-like sales at Tesco rose 6.4% in the six weeks to January 6.
- Like-for-like food Q3 sales at Marks & Spencer were up 9.9% in the 13 weeks to December 30 (Clothing & Home sales were up 4.8%).
- Grocery sales at Sainsbury’s rose 8.6% in the six weeks to January 7 (sales of general merchandise were down 3.7%, sales of clothing down 6%).
- Lidl’s sales rose 12% in the four weeks to Christmas, helped by an 11% rise in sales of the chain’s premium Deluxe own-label foods.
- At Aldi, sales rose by 8% to top more than £1.5bn in the four weeks to Christmas.
- Market researcher Kantar said those performing not so well included Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose and Iceland.
Promotions and private label to the fore
- Total till data from consumer intelligence firm NIQ found that promotions increased to 26.5% of FMCG sales thanks to price cuts and extended loyalty scheme discounts on seasonal items – factors that would explain the performances of discounters Aldi and Lidl and also those of Tesco (with its Clubcard loyalty scheme) and Sainsbury’s (Nectar).
- Further, NIQ reports that private-label growth in December was twice that of brands (+7.7% vs +3.9%) with retailers highlighting the quality as well as the value of premium private-label items.
The year ahead for grocers
“With low everyday pricing and loyalty card savings now key strategies across the industry, retailers will need to refocus on how they differentiate and offer other reasons to choose their stores to help sales growth and rebuild store equity,” says Mike Watkins, UK head of retailer and business insight at NIQ.
“Yet promotions will still be important for footfall and sales growth, particularly after two years of falling FMCG volumes due to inflation,” he adds.
Sourced from NIQ, Reuters, Guardian, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s
