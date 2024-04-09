What Brits want from brands: good deals and rewards | WARC | The Feed
What Brits want from brands: good deals and rewards
There has been a sharp rise in the proportion of consumers who feel that being rewarded for loyalty is an important way for brands to help support society during difficult economic times.
That’s according to new research* from Hall & Partners which finds 52% of Brits feel this way; that compares with just 17% of consumers globally the last time this research was conducted three years ago.
Key findings
- Most important for UK consumers (60%) are good deals and incentives from brands, then comes reward for loyalty (52%), followed by supporting staff and keeping people employed (45%).
- Young Brits (18-24) are significantly more likely (51%) than their US counterparts (39%) to see rewards for loyalty as important actions for brands.
- While 73% of consumers prefer trusted brands, products, or experiences, a similar percentage (75%) also shop around for the best price.
- While habitual brand users can constitute a loyal customer base, not all of them hold positive associations with the brand, especially among consumers who enjoy trying new things (58%) and younger age groups between 18 and 44 years old (69%).
Why consumer sentiment matters
The research suggests that consumers have no wish to receive their rewards at the expense of a brand’s employees being treated unfairly or, worse, losing their jobs. And they are increasingly prepared to switch when brands don’t play fair.
“Throwing out occasional offers will not be enough to prove to customers that you’re on their side,” says Kurt Stuhllemmer, partner at Hall & Partners. “Instead, brands need to deepen the relationship with them in meaningful ways to create value, including treating employees fairly … This is critical at a time when the pressure on ‘mental loads’ and ‘physical wallets’ is intense.”
*For its latest Value Shift research, Hall & Partners interviewed 4,000 consumers in both the UK and US about what matters most to them when they purchase consumer goods and services.
Sourced from Hall & Partners
