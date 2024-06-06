What brands should know about three myths of digital advertising | WARC | The Feed

Brand safety Digital media planning & buying Programmatic buying

There are many myths about the digital media ecosystem in circulation that exacerbate some of its very real issues, such as junk inventory and a lack of transparency – but dispelling these myths can help marketers construct better guardrails to keep their brands safe.

Why dispelling digital ad myths matters

Brands can get themselves into suitability trouble all too easily, even with safeguards in place. By not embracing myths about the ecosystem – which can give brands a false sense of security about their media buys – they can flag issues beforehand and improve the odds that they won’t end up...