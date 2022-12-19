What brands need to know about rural youth in India | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
19 December 2022
What brands need to know about rural youth in India
Indian's rural youth are 11% of the global population, presenting a huge opportunity for marketers, but their attitudes and behaviours are changing, according to Market Xcel.
Why it matters
Rural India is transforming, and marketers should be aware that the boundaries between rural and urban Indian girls are blurring as technological advancements expose the former to big-city culture and new aspirations.
Takeaways
