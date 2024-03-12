What brands need to know about Generation Alpha | WARC | The Feed

Retail industry (general) Strategy

Brands looking to tap into Generation Alpha, those born after 2010, need to be visible across the many touchpoints this group of digital natives engages with, from YouTube and Roblox to bricks-and-mortar retail, according to kids insight consultancy Beano Brain.

Why understanding Generation Alpha matters

Gen A are not only tomorrow’s consumers, but also have a significant influence on family decisions and spending today. Brands must take a sophisticated approach, focusing on authenticity, salience, and a comprehensive understanding of their end consumers’ desires and needs.

The good news for brands that have invested in understanding Gen Z is that they...