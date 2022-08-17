Money & finance Brand management Marketing in a recession

Brands around the world can learn from the ways in which Australian brands are responding to the sharp spike in the cost of living and the measures they are taking to help consumers concerned about the economy, says TBWA\Melbourne’s Eloise Liley .

Why it matters

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, Australian brands are doing things differently from their British and American counterparts, taking three key tactical approaches that respond to the challenge on behalf of their customers to do right by them.

Takeaways