Your selections:
WFH creates more New Zealand OOH opportunities | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WFH creates more New Zealand OOH opportunities
Outdoor & out of home audiences New Zealand Strategy
Working patterns in New Zealand have changed post-pandemic but a majority of people still commute into city centres, while the WFH trend has also created more out of home occasions that savvy advertisers can tap into.
Key stats
- Kiwis spend more than three hours a week commuting and make 5.9 million trips a day, according to new research from OOHMAA (Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa).
- More Kiwis are exposed to OOH every day than any other channel: OOH 80%; social media 78%; online video 48%; linear TV 48%; radio 47%; SVOD 44%; music/podcast streaming 37%; newspapers 34%; free VOD 32%; magazines 7%.
- OOH reaches 70% or more of all demographics: 85% of 18-34s; 83% of 35-54s; 71% of 55+.
- With 10,000+ assets across the country, OOH ads offer mass reach and time spent with only a 24% avoidance rate (compared to 56% on TV).
The WFH trend
- Six in ten white collar workers now have flexibility over the location and hours they work but nearly 60% of Kiwis still commute into the city centre or inner suburbs for work.
- The working from home trend has influenced peak commuting times, making them slightly longer than they were historically.
- WFH has also created more Out of Home occasions – meaning more opportunities for advertisers to engage with their audience if they understand their mobility habits.
Why OOH matters
Out of Home has always been able to deliver mass reach, but arguably that strength as a channel is growing as terrestrial TV consumption declines and online video fragments with increased choice. While these channels can deliver mass reach, it can take longer due to fragmentation or declining audiences.
Sourced from OOHMAA
Email this content