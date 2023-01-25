WeWork edges into experiential | WARC | The Feed
WeWork edges into experiential
As consumers and office workers continue to adapt to the post-pandemic environment, IRL connections are finding new traction, and co-working network WeWork is exploring ways to take advantage by edging into the experiential space.
What’s happening
Digiday reports that WeWork has been working with Recess, a platform that describes itself as an ad network for experiential, to help connect brands with people using its co-working spaces. To date, some 40 brands have used Recess to work with WeWork on partnerships of varying length.
As well as offering up spaces for events and sponsored products (it has exclusive tea, coffee and delivery partners), WeWork has also partnered with digital media company Captivate to bring digital OOH ads to around 200 of its locations.
Why it matters
Apart from opening up new revenue streams, WeWork is tapping into a trend as people everywhere look to (re)connect with each other and with retailers and brands beyond virtual environments.
But Rebecca Graf, WeWork’s head of ancillary revenue for the US and Canada, stresses the need for “the authenticity of the experience” to align with its users. “That’s why we’re choosing very specific categories to be broader category partners,” she said.
Sourced from Digiday
