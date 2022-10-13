Big data theories & ideas Using customer data Customer experience

Zero-party data, defined as data that a customer intentionally and proactively shares with a brand, offers signficant potential across APAC where younger consumers are relatively open to the use of data in helping direct their lives.

Why it matters

Zero-party data is useful within the overall data strategy but brands that want to gain insights from such data have to first ensure they are trusted by consumers and that data value exchanges are transparent.

