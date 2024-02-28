Wendy’s clarifies dynamic pricing plan | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Wendy’s clarifies dynamic pricing plan
Wendy’s, the US burger chain, has rejected widespread media coverage that claimed it was intending to implement surge pricing next year.
What happened
- CEO Kirk Tanner told an earnings call mid-February that the business was planning to invest $20m on digital menu boards in its company-operated US restaurants.
- “Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and day part offerings along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling,” he added.
- Media reports likened this to the surge pricing strategies used by transport and hotel companies, suggesting that lunchtime sandwiches, for example, could cost $1 more.
- Wendy’s told ABC News in a statement that its dynamic menu pricing can “be competitive and flexible with pricing, motivate customers to visit and provide them with the food they love at a great value.”
What Wendy’s says now
At the end of February, a spokesperson addressed media reports: “To clarify, Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest. We didn’t use that phrase, nor do we plan to implement that practice.”
A question of semantics?
If surge pricing is about increasing prices above a floor at busy times, the wording of Wendy’s response suggests it’s thinking more in terms of a ceiling and dropping prices below that at less busy times to boost traffic.
Sourced from ABC News, Today.com, Seeking Alpha
[Image: Wendy's]
Email this content