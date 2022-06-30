Home The Feed
Wellbeing sentiment shifts towards 'betterment'
30 June 2022
Brand purpose Corporate social responsibility Environmental & social issues

Ongoing research from Horizon Media’s WHY Group has uncovered an evolution in wellness to the concept of betterment, which concerns how people actively approach all aspects of wellbeing.

Why it matters

For brands, understanding how consumers approach their wellbeing is central to being able to respond to this core part of how people go about their lives.

Takeaways

  • People’s betterment needs shift constantly based on how they manage their natural energy rhythms, and feelings of control over those rhythms affect the choices people make, with some people feeling In-Sync and others feeling Out-of-Sync.
  • Constant fluctuations in bandwidth for taking on life’s challenges have been exacerbated during the pandemic.
  • How much control people feel over their energy state dictates their betterment behaviors; when brands understand this, they can connect with consumers in ways that can lead to adoption and a stronger, more emotionally-based connection.

The big idea

Brands can benefit from knowing the relevant complexities and nuances of their audiences’ energy states by understanding how they are, how in control they are feeling, and by offering ways to help.

