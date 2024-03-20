Weibo looks to hot trends and content marketing | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Weibo looks to hot trends and content marketing
Websites, online services, apps Greater China Strategy
In an uncertain advertising market, Chinese social media platform Weibo has found some success in hot trends and content marketing.
CEO Gaofei Wang told an earnings call that advertising demand was “a bit volatile” because the macro and industry environment had led to lower-than-expected marketing budgets for clients in key industries.
Key figures
- In Q4, MAUs reached 598 million (+11 million year-over-year), DAUs 257 million (+5 million year-over-year).
- Total ad revenues for the year were $1.53bn, a 4% decline (Q4 ad revenues were up 3% on a year earlier and up 5% on the previous quarter).
Who’s spending
- Online games and healthcare recorded double-digit growth year-over-year in Q4; automobile and handsets also grew.
- Q4 was boosted by ad revenues from the e-commerce sector during major e-commerce shopping festivals.
- Beauty and personal care declined as budgets shifted towards live-streaming platforms. “This industry is the most challenging industry against our total business portfolio,” Wang noted.
Weibo strategy
- With the granting of new licences to publishers, Weibo anticipates building on growth in the gaming sector.
- “With budget allocated mostly to hot trends and content marketing, we have delivered strong branding effects,” Wang explained – thanks to Weibo’s “unique content marketing” and ability to create hype around new launches.
- “Our focus this year will be emphasizing those IP hot trends, and also the content marketing,” he stressed, as Weibo seeks to gain a greater share of budget from its clients.
- “We would like to further enlarge the user base and also the total scale of that and focusing on monetizable traffic,” he added.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
