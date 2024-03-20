Web bloat reaches new heights | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Web bloat reaches new heights
Web bloat, often the result of autoplaying videos and a heavy ad load, has reached new heights as new analysis finds that many websites are more difficult to run than some online video games – a reality that means many users of less powerful devices are effectively priced out of the modern internet.
Why web bloat matters
It’s partly the reason that people use ad blockers, but web load also indicates a certain short-sightedness in development (and therefore a lesson for all fields in which a set of specialists try to speak to non-specialists): don’t imagine the world in your own image when designing.
The research
Tech website Tom’s Hardware reports an extensive analysis of unoptimised web pages and web apps by researcher Dan Luu. It finds that most websites would bog down entry-level devices, typically able to run the popular online game PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds at 40 fps.
Websites studied include:
- WordPress
- Squarespace
- Threads
- Shopify
- Patreon
- Tubmblr
“If you've never used a low-end device like this, the general experience is that many sites are unusable on the device and loading anything resource-intensive (an app or a huge website) can cause crashes,” writes Luu.
The next billion
The research focuses on many of the new users of the internet, in markets beyond the west, in which top-end devices account for a small fraction of the devices in use.
Luu criticises the idea that people not running expensive devices don’t matter, and points out that hand-me-down devices are common around most of the world, rich or poor.
There is also a strong argument for accessibility, with highly bloated websites often causing problems for vision-impaired users who use screen readers.
Understanding a complex audience
“People seem to really underestimate the dynamic range in wealth and income across the world. From having talked to quite a few people about this, a lot of people seem to have mental buckets for ‘poor by American standards’ (buys stock with stimulus checks) and ‘poor by worldwide standards’ (maybe doesn't even buy stock), but the range of poverty in the world dwarfs the range of poverty in America to an extent that not many wealthy programmers seem to realize” – Dan Luu, researcher.
Sourced from Tom’s Hardware, Dan Luu, Accenture
Email this content