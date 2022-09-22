Home The Feed
We need to talk about young peoples’ safety in the metaverse
22 September 2022
We need to talk about young peoples’ safety in the metaverse
Marketing to children Marketing to youth Metaverse

Successful brand metaverse experiments will be judged not only by how fun and engaging they are, but also how they protect young users’ wellbeing, privacy and data, argues Francesco Fiori, a Consultant in the Future Strategy team at Iris.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in