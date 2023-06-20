WARC x Cannes Lions: The third age of effectiveness | WARC | The Feed
WARC x Cannes Lions: The third age of effectiveness
In this episode of the WARC Podcast, the second in our daily series from Cannes Lions 2023, WARC explores the third age of effectiveness, AI and insights emerging from the Creative Data Lions.
- WARC’s Anna Hamill is joined by David Tiltman, SVP Content, to unpack a major new presentation on effectiveness from Les Binet, Grace Kite and Tom Roach.
- Jocelyn Tse, Chief Strategy Office for UM Worldwide in China, offers insights from the Creative Data Lions judging room.
- WARC’s Sam Peña-Taylor reports on ChatGPT making a splash at the Festival.
Listen to the podcast in full here
Timestamps
01:12 – David Tiltman unpacks Les Binet, Grace Kite and Tom Roach’s session, ‘The third age of effectiveness’.
2:15 – What is the third age of effectiveness, and why is it important?
05:59 – Practical tips from Tom Roach.
11:51 – Jocelyn Tse shares judging insights from the Creative Data Lions.
15:26 – Digital innovation in China.
17:56 – Sam Peña-Taylor’s insights from across the festival.
19:40 – Artificial intelligence in marketing and beyond.
21:35 – AI as a creative tool.
24:02 – Talent and AI.
