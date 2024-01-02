WARC Talks: Why sonic branding is a marketer’s untapped distinctive asset for effectiveness | WARC | The Feed

WARC Talks: Why sonic branding is a marketer’s untapped distinctive asset for effectiveness
WARC’s APAC editor Rica Facundo speaks to MassiveMusic’s Ralph van Dijk, director of music and brands APAC, and Aifric Lennon, director of research strategy.
- The three discuss new formats and tactics for sonic branding in a modern marketing landscape and how to use it effectively to deliver both short- and long-term results.
Timestamps
01:55 – Defining sonic branding
03:48 – How has sonic branding changed over the years?
06:57 – Sound across the customer journey
09:14 – Sound plays a role in culture
15:48 – How do you measure a brand’s sound performance?
18:57 – When does a sonic logo become a distinctive brand asset?
22:20 – Are there differences in sound assets across platforms and format?
25:30 – Examples of campaigns using sound
32:37 – What should brands not be doing?
