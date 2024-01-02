Home The Feed
Your selections:

WARC Talks: Why sonic branding is a marketer’s untapped distinctive asset for effectiveness | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

WARC Talks: Why sonic branding is a marketer’s untapped distinctive asset for effectiveness
02 January 2024
WARC Talks: Why sonic branding is a marketer’s untapped distinctive asset for effectiveness
Brand identity & image Music & sound Driving innovation

WARC’s APAC editor Rica Facundo speaks to MassiveMusic’s Ralph van Dijk, director of music and brands APAC, and Aifric Lennon, director of research strategy.

  • The three discuss new formats and tactics for sonic branding in a modern marketing landscape and how to use it effectively to deliver both short- and long-term results.

Listen to the episode in full here

Timestamps

01:55 – Defining sonic branding

03:48 – How has sonic branding changed over the years?

06:57 – Sound across the customer journey

09:14 – Sound plays a role in culture

15:48 – How do you measure a brand’s sound performance?

18:57 – When does a sonic logo become a distinctive brand asset?

22:20 – Are there differences in sound assets across platforms and format?

25:30 – Examples of campaigns using sound

32:37 – What should brands not be doing?

Further reading

10 strategies to accelerate the attribution of your sonic brand

What we know about brand identity and brand assets

Understanding voice assistance technology’s mark in marketing today