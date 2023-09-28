WARC Talks: Why anime is the next big subculture for marketing | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: Why anime is the next big subculture for marketing
In this episode of the WARC Podcast we discuss why anime is the next big subculture for marketing.
- WARC’s Rica Facundo is joined by Robin Lau Global Strategist – Digital and Entertainment at Dentsu.
- Establishing the origins of the Japanese art form and how it differs from animation in other cultures, Rica and Robin unpack the rise of anime as a cultural force, anime fandoms and why marketers should be paying attention to this.
- The podcast contains best practice examples for brands looking to use anime in their activations, as well as common pitfalls that should be avoided.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
02:24 – What is anime?
05:47 – What’s the difference between anime and animation?
08:13 – Why is anime so popular in Asia and around the world?
11:37 – What does the average anime fan look like?
15:49 – What do anime fans look for in brands that are trying to reach them?
18:59 – Successful examples of anime activations.
22:09 – Common pitfalls.
25:10 – Why should brands work with an anime ambassador?
27:58 – What’s the first step for marketers looking to work in this space?
Further reading
Has the influencer bubble burst? Your next brand ambassador could be a famous anime character
Anime: A cultural phenomenon that SEA marketers can't ignore
