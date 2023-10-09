WARC Talks: The Future of Strategy and why marketers need a reality check | WARC | The Feed

WARC Talks: The Future of Strategy and why marketers need a reality check
Segmentation theories & ideas
Role of the planner, strategist
Account planning, strategic planning
In this episode WARC talks about the need to introduce greater ambition, imagination and revolution into the practice of marketing strategy.
- Lena Roland is joined by Richard Huntington, CSO at Saatchi & Saatchi, and Mark Hadfield, founder of Meet the 85%, to unpack research from WARC’s recently released Future of Strategy report, now in its 11th year.
- Lena and her guests discuss narcissism in brand-led market research and the limits of segmentation and generational marketing, popular marketing methods that are nevertheless far removed from the reality of peoples’ lives.
Timestamps
02:46 – Why is marketing in desperate need of a reality check?
05:55 – The three ways marketers build alternate realities.
10:28 – The problems with these realities.
14:33 – Marketers live in Marketingland.
19:40 – Changing the mindset around time spent on strategy.
22:07 – Understanding different regions in the UK.
24:33 – Solutions to these problems.
Further reading
