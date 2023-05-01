WARC Talks: Reputation versus brand | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Talks: Reputation versus brand
In this episode of the WARC podcast, David Tiltman is joined by Shann Biglione, Head of Strategic Solutions at Signal AI to discuss reputation and brand. David and Shann pull apart the meanings of reputation and brand, asking how marketers can track and influence these key organisational attributes.
Listen to the full episode here
Timestamps
01:36 – Intro to Shann and Signal AI.
04:55 – How do you define reputation?
08:15 – The role of marketing within corporate reputation.
11:31 – How should we be measuring success?
13:21 – Is purpose more a question of reputation than brand?
15:56 – Who is performing well in this space?
18:40 – Does double jeopardy rule also apply to reputation?
20:59 – Is there a difference between opinions of consumers and stakeholders?
22:18 – Is there any benefit to measuring brand and reputation together?
24:25 – CEOs and the reputation of their brands.
28:41 – Should marketers be looking at reputation, or is it best left to the comms team?
31:57 – Does a strong reputation drive strong commercial outcomes?
34:34 – Lessons for marketers.See the full list of WARC podcasts here
Email this content