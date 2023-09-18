WARC Talks: Redefining ESG | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
WARC Talks: Redefining ESG
18 September 2023
Corporate social responsibility Sustainability Environmental & social issues

In this episode of the WARC Podcast we explore changing consumer perceptions and expectations of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), a term covering areas from sustainability to DEI.

Cathy Taylor, WARC’s US Commissioning Editor, is joined by Whitney Dailey, EVP of Purpose at Allison, a global marketing and communications agency.

  • In a climate where anti-ESG voices are gathering intensity, Cathy and Whitney unpack a recent study by the agency that looks into consumer perceptions of ESG. That research found that most Americans still have a positive view of ESG and want corporations to continue their efforts.

  • The podcast also covers greenwashing, reactions to recent environmental disasters, the upcoming US presidential election and tips for communicating ESG strategies.

Listen to the episode in full here

Timestamps

02:15 – Whitney’s background and journey to ESG.

05:06 – Allison’s study.

07:55 – What does ESG actually mean?

09:17 – The results of the study.

12:22 – How do brands move beyond the terminology debate?

15:38 – Addressing greenwashing.

17:34 – How has consumer sentiment changed with recent environmental disasters?

20:25 – Dos and don’t for brands communicating ESG.

24:25 – Brands communicating their ESG well.

28:18 – Applying this to an election year in the US.

