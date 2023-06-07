WARC Talks: Pricing | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: Pricing
In this episode of the WARC podcast, Catherine Driscoll, WARC Strategy’s Commissioning Editor for EMEA, talks pricing with Professor Koen Pauwels of Northeastern University and Principal Research Scientist at Amazon, and Billy Ryan, Head of Analytics and Effectiveness at the7stars.
Koen and Billy discuss their research, available on WARC, into the close relationship between advertising and pricing power. The episode addresses diverse advertising effects, from sales to distribution, and how marketers add value throughout their organisations.
Listen to the full episode here
Timestamps
01:37 – Koen and Billy’s backgrounds.
04:20 – How brand advertising has an impact on price.
09:17 – Online pricing.
10:36 – Advertising and price increases.
13:17 – Pricing power during inflationary times.
15:15 – Bringing pricing into effectiveness measurement.
18:39 – Price and protecting brand equity.
22:50 – Brands going dark in Japan.
23:49 – Advertising effects beyond sales.
25:42 – How can marketers demonstrate their value in the boardroom?
27:25 – The CMO/CFO relationship.
31:16 – Final takeaways.
