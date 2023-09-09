WARC Talks: Making a Promise to the Customer – 3. Applying the model in real life | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: Making a Promise to the Customer – 3. Applying the model in real life
This episode of the WARC Podcast, the third in our series on Promise to the Customer with the B2B Institute at LinkedIn, asks how promise has been successfully applied in real-world campaigns.
- In this episode we go beyond the research to look at some real-life examples – two marketing initiatives from Sherwin-Williams and Starling Bank that have a Promise to the Customer at their heart.
- WARC’s David Tiltman speaks to Jason Carmel, Global Creative Data Lead at Wunderman Thompson, Rachel Kerrone, Director of Brand and Marketing at Starling Bank, and Jess Lovell, founder and CSO at Wonderhood.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
01:59 – Introductions: Jason and his involvement in the Sherwin-Williams campaign.
03:10 – The brief and developing the thinking for the campaign.
10:42 – Was making a promise part of what you were trying do?
13:55 – A good promise should be memorable, valuable and deliverable. How does this campaign perform on these three facets?
17:53 – What were the results of this campaign and its impact?
22:34 – Advice for getting to an idea that’s memorable, valuable and deliverable.
25:02 – Introductions: Rachel and Jess and their involvement in the Starling campaign.
27:13 – Starling Bank and the brief to Wonderhood.
34:52 – How did you ensure it was memorable, valuable and deliverable?
39:22 – Driving memorability with TV.
40:53 – Spending during the pandemic.
43:40 – What was the impact of the campaign?
49:26 – Advice for getting to an idea that’s memorable, valuable and deliverable.
Further reading
The report: Making a Promise to the Customer: How to give campaigns a competitive edge
Cannes Lions 2023 session: How a promise to the customer gives campaigns the edge
