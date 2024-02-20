WARC Talks: L'Oréal on building brands in the world’s fastest growing markets  | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
WARC Talks: L'Oréal on building brands in the world’s fastest growing markets 
20 February 2024
WARC’s Asia editor Rica Facundo talks to L'Oréal’s Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, CDMO SAPMENA Region about L'Oréal’s approach to brand building in the era of digital.

  • This episode discusses beauty tech, applying marketing fundamentals and what we can learn from the dynamic digital landscape of APAC.

Listen to the episode in full here

Timestamps

01:40 – The rise of the beauty tech trend

03:30 – Regional differences in beauty trends

05:57 – What’s possible now that wasn’t previously

07:29 – How do you build brand now?

10:29 – Applying this to marketing fundamentals

13:02 – Considerations for picking channels

16:25 – How is measurement changing in this landscape?

19:01 – How has investing in brand helped L’Oréal’s growth?

21:09 – L’Oréal’s live studios and approach to talent

25:35 – The overlap between finance and marketing

28:13 – Examples of brand investment in the digital age

31:26 – How will generative AI impact things?

