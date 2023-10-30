WARC Talks: Learnings from SXSW Sydney – investing in creativity | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: Learnings from SXSW Sydney – investing in creativity
WARC’s Asia Editor Rica Facundo discusses learnings from SXSW Sydney with WPP Australia and New Zealand’s President Rose Herceg and Chief Strategy Officer Katie Rigg-Smith.
- Why should we invest in creativity, and what lessons can marketers take with them to fight for creativity in the boardroom and cultivate it with their teams?
- We also hear from Severine Vauleon, Global VP at LUX; Josh Faulks, CEO at AANA; Michelle Martinis, Head of Marketing at National Australia Bank; Stephen Connor, Managing Director at Volvo Australia; Pete Randeria, Director of Global Innovation at Treasury Premium Brands; David Dahan, Managing Director at WPP@Unilever; Gavin Gibson, Managing Partner at Mindshare; David Redhill, ex-CMO of Deloitte; Sam Evans, Head of Digital Marketing and E-commerce at Modus Beer; and Toby Talbot, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy.
Timestamps
02:45 – What is the risk of not investing in creativity?
04:37 – 19 Crimes case study.
10:14 – What does the growth mindset look like at a C-suite level?
12:19 – Budgets, investment and creativity.
18:10 – Confidence correlates with creativity.
19:41 – Does measurement impact creativity?
24:07 – The value of test-and-learn.
25:58 – Does regulation affect creativity?
30:27 – Democratising creativity across an organisation.
33:25 – How do you create a culture of creativity?
