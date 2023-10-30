WARC Talks: Learnings from SXSW Sydney – investing in creativity | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
WARC Talks: Learnings from SXSW Sydney – investing in creativity

WARC Talks: Learnings from SXSW Sydney – investing in creativity
30 October 2023
Creativity & effectiveness Accountability, C-Suite relations Strategy

WARC’s Asia Editor Rica Facundo discusses learnings from SXSW Sydney with WPP Australia and New Zealand’s President Rose Herceg and Chief Strategy Officer Katie Rigg-Smith.

  • Why should we invest in creativity, and what lessons can marketers take with them to fight for creativity in the boardroom and cultivate it with their teams?

  • We also hear from Severine Vauleon, Global VP at LUX; Josh Faulks, CEO at AANA; Michelle Martinis, Head of Marketing at National Australia Bank; Stephen Connor, Managing Director at Volvo Australia; Pete Randeria, Director of Global Innovation at Treasury Premium Brands; David Dahan, Managing Director at WPP@Unilever; Gavin Gibson, Managing Partner at Mindshare; David Redhill, ex-CMO of Deloitte; Sam Evans, Head of Digital Marketing and E-commerce at Modus Beer; and Toby Talbot, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy.

Listen to the episode in full here 

Timestamps

02:45 – What is the risk of not investing in creativity?

04:37 – 19 Crimes case study.

10:14 – What does the growth mindset look like at a C-suite level?

12:19 – Budgets, investment and creativity.

18:10 – Confidence correlates with creativity.

19:41 – Does measurement impact creativity?

24:07 – The value of test-and-learn.

25:58 – Does regulation affect creativity?

30:27 – Democratising creativity across an organisation.

33:25 – How do you create a culture of creativity?

