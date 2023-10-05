WARC Talks: How to bring bravery back to strategy | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: How to bring bravery back to strategy
This week, WARC talks bravery in strategy: doing breakthrough work, the power of creativity and advising clients on how to tackle thorny issues.
- WARC’s Ann Marie Kerwin is joined by Elizabeth Paul, Chief Strategy Officer at The Martin Agency and Tomas Gonsorcik, Chief Strategy Officer at DDB North America.
- As strategists face a strategic bravery gap, with agencies showing more openness to bravery than the brands that hire them, this episode tackles wisdom vs. short-term validation, bringing non-traditional KPIs into strategic planning and embedding bravery into the day-to-day work of the strategist.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
02:12 – Why are we talking about strategic bravery?
07:22 – The strategic bravery gap.
12:35 – What can strategy teams do to get buy-in for risky campaign ideas?
18:51 – Examples of campaigns showing strategic bravery.
21:05 – Addressing a lack of DEI and sustainability KPIs.
26:42 – How do you get strategists in the room to solve for upstream problems?
30:40 – Is culture one of the biggest opportunities to strategists?
32:17 – How do we find time to do qual research?
38:26 – Advice to strategists to embed strategic bravery into their day-to-day work.
