WARC Talks: How retail media is disrupting marketing structures | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Talks: How retail media is disrupting marketing structures
In this episode of the WARC Podcast, WARC explores the role of retail media in driving organizational change throughout the e-commerce space.Gregory Grudzinski of WARC Digital Commerce talks to Lauren Livak, Director of the Digital Shelf Institute, about their co-authored report ‘How retail media is disrupting marketing structures’.
Takeaways
- In a process accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, e-commerce sales and marketing teams are increasingly blending into a hybrid role: e-commerce is becoming “everybody’s business”.
- In terms of organizational readiness, (temporary) Centers of Excellence have been proven to unify teams while driving efficiencies, measurement standardization and adoption of best practices.
Listen to the podcast in full here
Timestamps
00:08 – Introduction and genesis of the report.
01:41 – The hybridization of sales and marketing.
04:16 – Are there any differences between categories?
08:44 – Where in the funnel is retail media being applied?
10:37 – The democratization of retail media throughout organizations.
11:58 – Using Centers of Excellence to drive digital education and execution.
14:31 – Recruiting all employees to improve business effectiveness.
16:27 – Relative growth of organizational models.
17:49 – Expanding the organization’s understanding of digital marketing principles and fundamentals.
22:55 – The importance of a holistic, standardized measurement program.
25:23 – Measurement and organization.
26:16 – What’s next for retail media?
31:38 – Closing remarks.
Email this content