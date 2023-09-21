WARC Talks: How McDonald’s built a culture of creative effectiveness | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: How McDonald’s built a culture of creative effectiveness
In this episode of the WARC Podcast we are given a look into how McDonald’s has built a culture of creative effectiveness.
- WARC Insight Director Aditya Kishore talks to Joan Colletta, Senior Director of Global Brand Leadership Team at McDonald’s.
- They discuss how McDonald’s overhauled its marketing communications to become a real driver of commercial growth.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
02:39 – Tariq Hassan on Famous Orders.
05:35 – What caused McDonald’s transformation?
06:45 – The link between creativity and impact at McDonald’s.
09:16 – Who is responsible for ensuring this new approach is adopted?
10:48 – Working with agencies to continue building on this success.
12:53 – Celebrating success at McDonald’s.
15:12 – Has a culture of creative effectiveness taken McDonald’s forward?
17:06 – Tariq Hassan on the effects of this transformation.
Building a culture of creative effectiveness
Creative impact unpacked: Building a culture of creative effectiveness
