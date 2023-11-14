WARC Talks: How Mars built a culture of creative effectiveness | WARC | The Feed
WARC Talks: How Mars built a culture of creative effectiveness
This week WARC talks to Mars about building a culture of creative effectiveness.
- Since launching a report on the topic at this year’s Cannes Lions, WARC has been joined by marketers from McDonald’s and P&G to unpack how these companies have built cultures of creative effectiveness.
- In this episode, Aditya Kishore is joined by Sorin Patilinet, Senior Director Marketing Effectiveness at Mars, to discuss Mars’ constant innovation in measuring creativity, its relationship with agencies and the best organisational structures for creative effectiveness.
Timestamps
02:43 – The beginning of Mars’ creative effectiveness journey.
04:18 – How easy was it to bring the C-suite along on this journey?
06:03 – Who is responsible for effectiveness across Mars?
07:27 – How do you measure creativity?
10:10 – Mars’ pre-testing platform Agile Creative Expertise (ACE).
12:51 – How does Mars work with its creative agencies?
14:40 – Communicating the value of creative effectiveness.
17:38 – What are the tangible benefits of this work you’ve seen at Mars?
19:28 – Advice for brands on their creative effectiveness journey.
