WARC Talks: How marketers and agencies can get started with Generative AI | WARC | The Feed

WARC Talks: How marketers and agencies can get started with Generative AI
WARC’s Cathy Taylor and Ann Marie Kerwin look at how American marketers are getting started with Gen AI tools, including definitions, benefits and pitfalls, and advice for getting started.
- Generative AI is an artificial intelligence technology that's capable of generating various types of content – gen AI models learn the patterns and structures of their input training data and generate new outputs that have similar characteristics.
- This opens up a whole new era where generative text tools create increasingly sophisticated content that has the potential to change how search engines are rendered, how chatbots interact with users, how we generate ideas for campaigns and how we personalise messages.
- Gen AI is exacerbating the problems that brands and consumers have with Web 2.0 such as its potential to monetise harmful content, data privacy violations, AI bias and ad fraud.
- Marketers need to take a consumer-led approach rather than just thinking about efficiency, adopt holistic procedures to embrace AI's ability to personalise marketing and improve behind-the-scenes processes and plan for the long term.
Timestamps
02:32 – What makes Gen AI different from just AI?
09:02 – How will Gen AI help marketers in their day-to-day work?
15:02 – Best practices for integrating Gen AI into processes.
Further reading
Spotlight US: How US marketers are starting to use Gen AI
Generative AI foundations require care with marketing data – and that requires human attention
