WARC Talks: How Heineken built a culture of creative effectiveness | WARC | The Feed

WARC Talks: How Heineken built a culture of creative effectiveness
WARC’s Aditya Kishore talks to Marta Garcia Alonso, CMO at Heineken Mexico, to discuss Heineken’s Creative Ladder and how the brand fosters creativity internally.
- Heineken has been exploring creativity as much as it can but as soon as budgets tighten, creativity tends to suffer – Heineken made a focus on creating the case for creativity to the board by using research and data to prove it's working.
- Heineken created a global programme based on 6 different workstreams to make creativity tangible on a local level.
- Heineken’s Creative Ladder was built to help marketers be able to recognise world-class creativity and have a discussion with their agency to ask for it, buy it and sell it to organisation.
Timestamps
02:35 – Origins of creative effectiveness at Heineken
06:14 – Who leads the agenda of creative effectiveness in the organisation?
10:13 – How do you localise your approach?
12:04 – How do you measure your ads on effectiveness?
14:10 – Thoughts on MMM and econometrics.
17:39 – The Heineken Creative Ladder
23:00 – Pre-testing at Heineken.
25:53 – Agency relationships.
27:53 – Briefing your agency.
30:03 – How do you celebrate wins throughout the organisation?
32:50 – Does having a culture of creativity work?
34:59 – Advice to brands in pursuing creative effectiveness.
