WARC Talks: How Heineken built a culture of creative effectiveness | WARC | The Feed

WARC Talks: How Heineken built a culture of creative effectiveness
24 January 2024
WARC’s Aditya Kishore talks to Marta Garcia Alonso, CMO at Heineken Mexico, to discuss Heineken’s Creative Ladder and how the brand fosters creativity internally.

  • Heineken has been exploring creativity as much as it can but as soon as budgets tighten, creativity tends to suffer – Heineken made a focus on creating the case for creativity to the board by using research and data to prove it's working.

  • Heineken created a global programme based on 6 different workstreams to make creativity tangible on a local level.

  • Heineken’s Creative Ladder was built to help marketers be able to recognise world-class creativity and have a discussion with their agency to ask for it, buy it and sell it to organisation.

Listen to the episode in full here 

Timestamps

02:35 – Origins of creative effectiveness at Heineken

06:14 – Who leads the agenda of creative effectiveness in the organisation?

10:13 – How do you localise your approach?

12:04 – How do you measure your ads on effectiveness?

14:10 – Thoughts on MMM and econometrics.

17:39 – The Heineken Creative Ladder

23:00 – Pre-testing at Heineken.

25:53 – Agency relationships.

27:53 – Briefing your agency.

30:03 – How do you celebrate wins throughout the organisation?

32:50 – Does having a culture of creativity work?

34:59 – Advice to brands in pursuing creative effectiveness.

