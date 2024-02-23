WARC Talks: How brands can support responsible media investment | WARC | The Feed

WARC Talks: How brands can support responsible media investment
WARC’s Cathy Taylor talks to Lou Paskalis, Chief Strategy Officer of Ad Fontes Media, and CEO and Founder of AJL Advisory, and Arielle Garcia, founder of ASG Solutions.
- This episode discusses how the media and marketing ecosystem can, and should, move to take more responsibility for how its money flows.
Timestamps
01:04 – Intro to Arielle and Lou
06:05 – The ANA Programmatic report, is it changing things at all?
09:00 – Why over 40 marketers had to drop out of the survey
12:52 – The role of a chief media offer
17:57 – Lack of transparency in walled gardens, and the risks of this
24:09 – How do marketers keep up with the marketplace?
26:46 – Advice to marketers on making progress in this area
31:02 – Why is it important to support journalism?
