Home The Feed
Your selections:

WARC Talks: How brands can support responsible media investment | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

WARC Talks: How brands can support responsible media investment
23 February 2024
WARC Talks: How brands can support responsible media investment
Media & publishing (general) Managing the marketing function Digital media planning & buying

WARC’s Cathy Taylor talks to Lou Paskalis, Chief Strategy Officer of Ad Fontes Media, and CEO and Founder of AJL Advisory, and Arielle Garcia, founder of ASG Solutions.

  • This episode discusses how the media and marketing ecosystem can, and should, move to take more responsibility for how its money flows.

Listen to the episode in full here 

Timestamps

01:04 – Intro to Arielle and Lou

06:05 – The ANA Programmatic report, is it changing things at all?

09:00 – Why over 40 marketers had to drop out of the survey

12:52 – The role of a chief media offer

17:57 – Lack of transparency in walled gardens, and the risks of this

24:09 – How do marketers keep up with the marketplace?

26:46 – Advice to marketers on making progress in this area

31:02 – Why is it important to support journalism?

Further reading

A Deep Dive into the ANA's New Programmatic Report

How marketers can improve their programmatic media buying