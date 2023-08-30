WARC Talks: Global ad spend outlook 2023/24 | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
WARC Talks: Global ad spend outlook 2023/24
30 August 2023
Advertising expenditure & forecasts Strategy
In this episode of the WARC Podcast we project the health of the global ad market for the year ahead. WARC Media’s Alex Brownsell is joined by James McDonald, WARC’s Director of Data, Intelligence & Forecasting, and Kate Scott-Dawkins, global president of GroupM’s Business Intelligence unit.

  • WARC’s brand-new ad spend forecast suggests a more positive outlook for investment; however, that return to growth will be uneven across channels and platforms.
  • The podcast also answers how major upcoming events will impact advertising spend, the future of retail media and TikTok’s place in the market.

Listen to the episode in full here 

Timestamps

01:24 – How would you describe the current mood of the market?

03:55 – Was the dip in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 typical to the market?

07:49 – How does this dip compare to the economy as a whole?

09:41 – What factors are contributing to this growth?

12:30 – Highlights from the report.

16:43 – Does political advertising impact all channels equally?

18:32 – What effect will the upcoming Paris Olympics have on the ad market?

21:03 – The return to growth will be uneven. Where are you seeing the most growth?

24:32 – Retail media appears to have huge momentum. Are you seeing any signs of that slowing as we go into 2024?

30:40 – What other parts of the ad market should we keep an eye on over the coming 12–18 months?

33:02 – Where is TikTok in all of this?

