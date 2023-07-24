WARC Talks: Emotion in advertising | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
WARC Talks: Emotion in advertising
24 July 2023
Emotion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy

This week WARC talks emotion in advertising with Ian Forrester, founder and CEO of DAIVID, and Lynette Poh, Head of Marketing Communications at Singtel.

This episode discusses the power of AI and applying it to the optimisation of creative and media strategies, and Singtel’s approach to the use and measurement of emotion in its advertising.

Listen to the episode in full here

Timestamps

01:58 – Introductions

03:05 – The importance of understanding why campaigns are effective.

08:47 – Emotion is the driver of memory creation.

10:58 – Positive versus negative emotions.

13:23 – Emotion and AI.

17:47 – AI replacing human creativity.

20:31 – Origins of the Singtel study.

23:59 – Singtel’s approach to measuring emotions in advertising.

28:04 – Singtel’s WiFi 6 campaign.

34:45 – Is there synergy between data and creativity?

38:08 – Takeaways for marketers.